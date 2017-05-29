Mosquito Defense Tips for the Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the weather warms up and we start spending more time outside, we need to keep mosquitoes in mind.

Steve Wilken, manager of the Woodland Orchard Supply Hardware, offers some tips on how to keep yourself bite-free this season.

Use plants and herbs in your garden like lemongrass, lavender and citronella geranium. Those scents help repel mosquitoes.

Speaking of repellents, candles, traps and sprays also work great.

Zappers are also effective.

It's also important to not have any standing water around your home. That type of environment is the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. If you have a pond in your back yard, there are fish-safe products available that will stop the development of mosquito larvae.