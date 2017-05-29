Mosquito Defense Tips for the Summer

Steve Wilken, manager of the Woodland Orchard Supply Hardware, offers some tips on how to keep yourself bite-free this season.
- Use plants and herbs in your garden like lemongrass, lavender and citronella geranium. Those scents help repel mosquitoes.
- Speaking of repellents, candles, traps and sprays also work great.
- Zappers are also effective.
It's also important to not have any standing water around your home. That type of environment is the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. If you have a pond in your back yard, there are fish-safe products available that will stop the development of mosquito larvae.