SACRAMENTO -- The Drowning Accident Rescue Team will be holding stand-up paddleboarding races to raise money for their annual budget.

DART, which patrols local waterways, is entirely funded by the community. The third annual Paddle 4 DART will help the volunteer run non-profit continue its mission of encouraging people to be safe in the water by wearing flotation devices.

Adults and kids of all skill levels can participate in paddleboarding races and relay events at Crawdads on the River at the Riverbank Marina for Paddle 4 DART. Be sure to visit DART's site for more information.