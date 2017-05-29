Rio Linda Charter School Damaged by Overnight Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Windows and doors of a Rio Linda charter school have been boarded up and caution tape now surrounds the front of the building after firefighters extinguished a fire late Sunday night that damaged two classrooms.

Around 11:45 p.m. fire crews arrived at the Heritage Peak Charter School on 20th Street as heavy smoke billowed from the front of the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to two classrooms in about 10 to 15 minutes.

The school itself was no longer in session as of Thursday, however, the school's office was meant to remain open until June 9 for enrollment purposes.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates as the investigation into the fire continues.