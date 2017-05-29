The “Coolest” Ice Cream Truck Around

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Bradley, owner of The Meltdown Ice Cream Truck, rolled onto the lot to show off his incredible ice cream truck and serve up some treats. The idea came from his daughter complaining that there wasn't an ice cream truck coming by their house, so Michael decided to create his own! Stay cool this Memorial Day with The Meltdown Ice Cream Truck!

More info:

The Meltdown Ice Cream Truck

(916) 426-Melt

TheMeltDownIceCreamTruck.com

Facebook: @TheMeltDownIceCreamTruck

Instagram: @TheMeltDownIceCreamTruck