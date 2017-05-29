Vacaville Police Fatally Shoot Man While Investigating Stolen Vehicle

VACAVILLE — Police in Vacaville fatally shot a man following a chase early Monday morning.

According to Vacaville Police Lieutenant Mark Donaldson, an officer started to follow a white 1998 Honda Civic, reported to have been stolen out of Davis.

The officer chased the car onto eastbound Interstate 80. Donaldson said the office tried a PIT maneuver at some point, but the car didn’t stop.

The chase continued into the area of Nut Tree Road and Nut Tree Parkway. It ended when the man driving the Civic was shot and killed. During the incident, the officer involved had non life threatening injuries. The nature of those injuries was not immediately known.

Police said it was unclear if the man was armed.

