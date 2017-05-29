Yuba City Memorial Day Service Includes Recreations, Reenactments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Dozens of Memorial Day events were held throughout the region Monday as America's fallen men and women were honored for their service, but perhaps none was as elaborate as this year's presentation at the Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City.

The multi-media theatrical presentation featured production values worthy of a Broadway hit. This year's event featured a full-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and a recreation of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.

The audience even got a taste of what service members go through in the War on Terror, through reenactments.

The most emotional part of the show was when veterans, active and retired, were brought on stage and personally honored. Those getting the biggest applause were WWII and Vietnam veterans.

Outside the Calvary Christian Center is a memorial to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The commemorative wall features the thousands of service members killed since the attacks. Names are still being added.

"We come to this place so we can remember the fallen soldiers," visitor John Wagnon said.

Wagnon says days like Memorial Day are about much more than picnics and barbecues and camping.

Others are struck by the physical representation of those who have fallen in the War on Terror.

"It's just overwhelming to see all these names and the people who gave their lives away," Navy veteran Norm Pike said. "All for peace."