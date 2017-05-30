2017 Sacramento Pride Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center is bringing the 2017 Sac Pride Parade and Festival to Capitol Mall this Saturday! The Day kicks off with the Sacramento Pride Parade sponsored in part by The Niello Company and emceed by Orphan Andrew from 106.5 the End and the LGBT Center’s Board Member Patrick Harbison. Patrick and David Heitstuman, Sacramento LGBT Community Center executive director, joined us on the show to talk about the fun-filled event. After the parade the day continues with a giant festival! High-energy live music, a dance pavilion, an activity-rich kid’s zone, local vendors and plenty of food trucks are just a few of the many attractions you can enjoy at this huge celebration. Performer "QUI510" will be just one of the incredible musical performances featured at the event and she gave us a taste of her singing today in studio. Celebrate with the Sacramento LGBT Community Center at the 2017 Sacramento Pride Parade and Festival!

More info:

Sacramento Pride 2017

June 3, 2017

11am

Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th Street

$10, kids 10 and under free

Tickets at SacramentoPride.org