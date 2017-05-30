Bat with Rabies Found in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — A bat that tested positive for rabies was found on children’s play equipment in Yuba City, according to the Sutter Animal Services Authority.

The bat was found Friday on the play equipment on Bogue Road. Authorities say it has not yet been determined if two young children were exposed to the bat.

The bat was picked up by the Sutter Animal Services Authority and taken to the Sutter County Health Department for testing. There, it was confirmed the animal had rabies.

Contact Sutter Animal Services Authority at (530) 822-7375 immediately if there is a live or dead bat inside or near your home. Never touch bats, especially if they appear sick or dead. Keep your pets’ rabies vaccinations up-to-date.