Celebrate 100 Years with San Antonio Winery

San Antonio Winery has been crafting quality wines for 100 years now! Melissa Gonzalo, public relations director, joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to talk about their history and the wines they offer. San Antonio Winery is LA's original urban winery, founded in 1917. In addition to their historical Los Angeles location, they now have wineries in Ontario, CA and Pasa Robles, CA. Celebrate 100 years of amazing wine with San Antonio Winery!

737 Lamar St, Los Angeles

(323) 223-1401

SanAntonioWinery.com

Facebook: San Antonio Winery