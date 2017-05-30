Convicted Sex Offender Must Move Out of Roseville Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Those who live in the Vineyard neighborhood in Roseville are relieved.

After two and a half years with a known sexual predator living nearby, Tuesday night they learned the state will no longer house convicts in that home.

Since October 2016, 60-year-old William Robert Stephenson had been living in a home on Champagne Circle.

"I have honestly been afraid to go in my backyard," said neighbor Debra Maginn.

Much to the horror of his Vineyard neighbors.

"It's been a very frustrating situation for all of our residents," said Bonnie Groe, vice mayor of Roseville.

Stephenson is a convicted sex offender, placed in the house by Liberty Heathcare, the agency hired by the state to monitor at-risk sex offenders on parole.

"A violent sexual predator, he raped women, like 21 or something like that," Maginn said.

She lives right behind Stephenson's home.

"In the summertime I can't open my window and let fresh air come in, because I can see in his, he can see in my room," Maginn said.

But two weeks ago, everything changed.

Stephenson was arrested on suspicion of being a registered sex offender in possession of child pornography images.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office says investigators found images on his electronic devices. Now he's being held in the Placer County Jail on $1 million bail.

Even if he pays it, he won't be coming back to the house.

"So even if he was to bail out in our case, they would take him and remove him to the state hospital," said Jeff Wood with the Placer County District Attorney's Office.

At a neighborhood meeting Tuesday night, neighbors also learned for the first time that Liberty will not be keeping its lease on the house -- meaning no other sexual offenders can move in.

"It's a win for our neighborhood," Groe said.

Groe lives in the Vineyard neighborhood. After this, she says she's been working with state lawmakers to give neighbors more power in these situations.

"Let's hope that we can make a change, because nobody should have the feeling of feeling unsafe in their own home because the state has allowed a sexual offender to live next door," Groe said.

However for Maginn, even though Stephenson is gone, the damage is already done.

"Last night when I came home, it was dark," she said. "And I still out of pure habit look to see if the windows are open."

Stephenson is scheduled to appear in court June 7.