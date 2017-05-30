Fight Cancer with Fitness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Team in Training is a fundraising branch of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that aims to raise money for blood cancer research. They do all kinds of endurance events including running, biking, and more. Ron Dickerson is a cancer survivor, volunteer, and community team captain that was inspired to join the movement while he was struggling with his own battle. Melissa Van Diepen rode with Team in Training in Ron's honor and it gave him an emotional lift in spirit. He became inspired to ride the very next year and now he is! Team in Training is looking to raise about $450,000 this year between their two local teams! Registration for the upcoming "America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride" is now closed, but donations will be accepted throughout June.

More info:

America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride

Sunday, 6am

1-800-565-2704

BikeTheWest.com