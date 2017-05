Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Windsor Diamonds has an incredible selection of diamond rings to choose from. They are sponsoring Studio40 Live's very own American Hero Wedding Giveaway! Check out their diamond bridal sale now through the end of June and find that perfect ring for your perfect someone.

More info:

Check out the Diamond Bridal Sale

Now through June

10am-6pm

Windsor Diamonds

618 E. Bidwell Street, Folsom

(916) 984-1800

WindsorDiamond.net

Facebook: Windsor Diamond Jewelers