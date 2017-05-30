Former Stockton Councilman Proposes Horse Stables as Homeless Housing Solution

STOCKTON — Former Stockton City Councilman Ralph Lee White has proposed turning hundreds of horse stables at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds into temporary housing for the homeless.

White says he’s willing to invest about a million dollars of his money to get the project started. He also told FOX40 he would probably get reimbursed by the federal government. He also plans to ask other business leaders to invest in the project, now that he’s pitched the idea of the fairgrounds CEO.

He adds that the stables would have to be fixed up with concrete, cleaning and other improvements to make them more habitable and smell better. He says it’s a better solution than the current one — homeless seeking shelter under the bridges or on the streets in tents.

White says he was inspired because he used to be homeless and the city isn’t doing enough for its homeless population. He adds that if he’s not comfortable in the space, he will not let a homeless person stay inside one.

Two or three people people can stay in one stall, according to White.

Meanwhile, fairgrounds officials say they have no comment because they haven’t decided on the proposal.