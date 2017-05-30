Mayor Darrell Steinberg Launches ‘Thousand Strong’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacremento Mayor Darrell Steinberg plans to bring together school districts, high schools, community based organizations, state and local funding partners, students and businesses to provide year round paid internships for local youth while fostering a highly trained and diversified workforce for Sacramento businesses. This new partnership is called Thousand Strong.

"Thousand Strong provides 40 hours of workplace skills training at no cost to the employer, before a student begins their internship. The workplace skills training will be provided by local community organizations. By hiring an intern, businesses will ensure that the future labor pool will be skilled and experienced, benefiting both Sacramento businesses and communities."