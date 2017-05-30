× Police: Stolen Car Slams into Oak Park Home

SACRAMENTO — Police say a stolen car slammed into the garage of a home in Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Officers say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 42nd Street and 2nd Avenue, just west of Stockton Boulevard, following a brief chase.

Police say an officer on patrol spotted a car driving without its headlights on near 44th Street and Broadway, and started following it just before it crashed.

Two juveniles were arrested a short time later.

Investigators say the crash mangled a fence, damaged an electrical box and caused slight damage to the house’s main structure.