Recent High School Graduate from Elk Grove Dies in Accident on Lake Camanche

ELK GROVE -- Eighteen-year-old Emily Uyeno just graduted from Rio Cazadero High School in Elk Grove last week.

But an accident Monday on Lake Camanche in Amador County ended her promising, young life.

The Amador County undersheriff tells FOX40 that Emily was riding a watercraft, when it collided with her friend's, ejecting her into the water.

Witnesses say she landed in the water, face down and unconscious. A deputy quickly pulled her out and started CPR to try to revive her. The deputy's attempts were unsuccessful. Emily died at the hospital.

Tuesday, Emily's dad was too distraught to talk with us on camera, but he shared pictures of happier times.

He says they attended her graduation ceremony just last Thursday.

Staff and teachers at her high school described Emily as a great and cheerful student.

Friends flooded her Facebook page with loving and heartfelt posts.

Sarah Patterson wrote:

"I wish that this hadn't happened to you. I know that things was hard for you. But you graduated and did do many amazing things. I am so proud of the person you had become."

Stephanie Lao wrote:

"RIP Emily... this is so unreal... Heaven took you back home too soon."

The school will have counselors on hand for distraught students.