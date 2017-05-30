Sacramento Home Prices Soar Amid Housing Market Boom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As a region, Sacramento is getting national attention for its housing market boom.

The LA Times and the Wall Street Journal have both recently called Sacramento's new real estate "boom town."

And while that may mean the region is seeing quite a bit of economic growth, there is concern that housing costs could get so high they price some people out of their hometown.

Some places, like McKinley Village, which is a brand new community with newly paved streets, is lined with homes going for $400,000 to more than $900,000 -- base prices without improvements.

Zillow has hundreds of listings countywide for homes with prices ranging from $700,000 to upward of $2 million.

Realtor.com estimates by the end of 2017 Sacramento's housing prices generally will be 7.2 percent higher than they were in 2016.