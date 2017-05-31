14-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling 50 Feet While Hiking Along Vikingsholm Trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A 14-year-old girl accidentally fell to her death Wednesday while hiking the Vikingsholm Trail, near Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay.

The teen fell about 50 feet just after noon, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. An off-duty law enforcement officer who was in the area began CPR on the girl until first responders arrived.

The victim suffered major injuries as a result of the fall. She was transported to Barton Hospital in South Lake Tahoe where she died from her injuries.