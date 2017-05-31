2 Placer Correctional Officers, 1 Deputy Arrested in Excessive Force Investigation

AUBURN — Two Placer County correctional officers and one sheriff’s deputy have been arrested as part of an excessive force investigation at the county jail in Auburn.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a supervisor was reviewing video footage and reported the behavior to management, who then found the actions of the three officers “unreasonable.”

Correctional Sergeant Megan Yaws, Deputy Robert Madden and Correctional Officer Jeffrey Villanueva were arrested Wednesday.

Madden is charged with four counts of assault under color of authority without necessity and three counts of falsification of an incident report. Villanueva is charges with one count of assault under color of authority, without necessity, and one count of falsification of an incident report. Yaws also faces one count of falsifying police reports.

Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell is expected to talk about the arrests at a 2:30 p.m. media conference in Auburn.

Sheriff Bell also issued a statement: