A Delicious Pescatarian Dish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi hosts a cooking show called "The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adenture." For those that don't know, a pescatarian is a vegetarian that eats only fish. Today she showed us how to prepare a delicious Wild Salmon en Papillote. Follow her online for more about eating healthy and living the pescatarian lifestyle.

More info:

The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adventure

Show airs on The Z Living Network

PoshPescatarian.com

Facebook: @PoshPescatarian

Twitter: @PoshPescatarian

Instagram: @ThePoshPescatarian