A Delicious Pescatarian Dish

Posted 2:57 PM, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:29PM, May 31, 2017


Stephanie Harris-Uyidi hosts a cooking show called "The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adenture."  For those that don't know, a pescatarian is a vegetarian that eats only fish.  Today she showed us how to prepare a delicious Wild Salmon en Papillote.  Follow her online for more about eating healthy and living the pescatarian lifestyle.

More info:
The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adventure
Show airs on The Z Living Network
PoshPescatarian.com
Facebook: @PoshPescatarian
Twitter: @PoshPescatarian
Instagram: @ThePoshPescatarian