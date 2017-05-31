A Delicious Pescatarian Dish

Stephanie Harris-Uyidi hosts a cooking show called "The Posh Pescatarian: Appetite for Adenture." For those that don't know, a pescatarian is a vegetarian that eats only fish. Today she showed us how to prepare a delicious Wild Salmon en Papillote. Follow her online for more about eating healthy and living the pescatarian lifestyle.
