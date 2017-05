Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary and Lori went to "The Willow Ballroom" to check out the large event space and sit down with the owners. This huge space will be the venue for Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding! The gorgeous venue is located along the Sacramento Delta in Hood. If you're looking for an amazing venue to host your next event, contact The Willow Ballroom!

More info:

The Willow Ballroom

10724 State Hwy 160, Hood

(916) 548-3511

TheWillowBallroom.com

Facebook: The Willow Ballroom

Twitter: @WillowBallroom