Celebrate Peace and Love at Hippie Fest

The 5th Annual Woodland Hippie Fest is coming up this Sunday! Enjoy a fun-filled day of live music, a beer garden, food vendors, merchandise vendors, a bounce house, children's activities, and much more! Possum is just one of the amazing bands that will be playing at Hippie Fest. They are a Grateful Dead tribute band and today they joined us in studio to give us a taste of their sound. Celebrate peace and love with family and friends at the Woodland Hippie Fest!

More info:

5th Annual Woodland Hippie Fest

Sunday, 11am-10pm

Nelsons Grove, Woodland

Tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com or Crucial Vibes Unlimited