Celebrate Peace and Love at Hippie Fest

Posted 2:59 PM, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, May 31, 2017


The 5th Annual Woodland Hippie Fest is coming up this Sunday!  Enjoy a fun-filled day of live music, a beer garden, food vendors, merchandise vendors, a bounce house, children's activities, and much more!  Possum is just one of the amazing bands that will be playing at Hippie Fest.  They are a Grateful Dead tribute band and today they joined us in studio to give us a taste of their sound.  Celebrate peace and love with family and friends at the Woodland Hippie Fest!

More info:
5th Annual Woodland Hippie Fest
Sunday, 11am-10pm
Nelsons Grove, Woodland
Tickets at BrownPaperTickets.com or Crucial Vibes Unlimited