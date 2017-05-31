Citing Security Concerns, Nevada County Cancels Kathy Griffin Performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY -- Kathy Griffin's scheduled performance at a Grass Valley theater has been canceled after organizers say they cannot afford to provide security for the event in light of recent complaints and threats.

Griffin is embroiled in controversy after taking a picture with a bloody, decapitated head resembling President Donald Trump.

Organizers of the now cancelled Griffin event in Grass Valley claim their decision does not reflect a judgment of her actions, but concerns about public safety in the wake of threats to the event space and protests of the event.

It was just supposed to have been a comedy show.

"We recently did some comedy that was so well received, and we were like 'We're going to do some more comedy,'" said Amber Jo Manuel of the Center for the Arts.

So The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley added Griffin’s “Celebrity Run-In Tour” to their June lineup. The tour is an adaptation of Griffin's book detailing her outrageous encounters with famous people.

However, Griffin's photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields came to light Tuesday. During the shoot, Griffin holds a bloody model of Trump’s head. The backlash against Griffin was swift and within hours she apologized.

However, as of Wednesday afternoon the internet had not yet forgiven. Many took out their wrath on what was scheduled to have been the next stop on her tour -- Nevada County’s Veteran’s Memorial Building. Complaints flooded the social media accounts, email inboxes and phone lines of Nevada County government and The Center for the Arts.

“Some of them were very respectful, people just saying 'hey we don’t agree with what she did, we’d appreciate if you didn’t let her perform in our building' calls, others were way on the other side, they were a little more hostile or threatening,” said Steve Monaghan, Nevada County Director of Emergency Services.

Nevada County owns the event venue, however, The Center for the Arts had rented it out for the Griffin performance.

"We were receiving some aggressive messages," said Manuel.

So as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, The Center for the Arts canceled the event. Monaghan agrees that was the right call.

"We are a small not-for-profit arts community we simply cannot afford the security and the added stress on our staff," said Manuel.

So was cancelling sensible or censorship?

Grass Valley resident Rose Shulman says she is a fan of Griffin’s and is sorry to see her show cancelled, however she believes The Center for the Arts made the right choice.

“We don’t need trucks coming around and beeping their horns and giving the finger,” said Shulman.

Another Grass Valley resident, Sabrina Robinson, tells FOX40 she does not like Kathy Griffin but supports free speech as long as it doesn’t affect public safety.

“Everybody has their opportunity to have free speech but if it’s a concern for the community security-wise safety wise than I think it’s wise,” said Robinson.