Golden 1 Center to Host Screening of “Mighty Ruthie”

The Golden 1 Center is hosting a screening of "Mighty Ruthie," an documentary film chronicling the life of Monarchs Legend Ruthie Bolton.

“I’m blessed to have overcome many of the obstacles I’ve had in this lifetime,” says Ruthie Bolton. “I hope that after sharing my story, other women dealing with these issues can feel empowered and know that without a doubt they too can turn their pain into power.”

Tickets are $5 and available for purchase at Kings.com/MightyRuthie. All proceeds from the event will benefit organizations dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence by educating the community to better understand the issues of domestic violence and assault.