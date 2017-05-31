CNN Fires Kathy Griffin over Trump Beheading Video, Grass Valley Appearance Canceled

ATLANTA — CNN says it has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after she posted a video that showed her holding a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

The network says it has terminated its agreement with the comedian to appear on its New Year’s Eve programs. For a decade she had co-hosted the annual special with CNN correspondent Anderson Cooper.

Her future with CNN had been in doubt since the video appeared on Tuesday. CNN initially called it “disgusting and offensive.”

In addition to her losing the CNN job, a New Mexico casino said it was canceling a July live engagement, and she has lost a commercial endorsement she landed just weeks ago.

Griffin’s June 16 performance in Grass Valley was also canceled. Her “Celebrity Run-Ins” show would have raised money for the Center of the Arts in Nevada County. Center of the Arts Executive Director Julie Baker issued a statement:

“We do not condone the recent photos published by Ms. Griffin. It was our intention to bring a comedy show to Grass Valley. We bring a wide variety of arts and entertainment to our community and we booked Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-Ins because we felt now more than ever we needed a good laugh. Unfortunately, due to recent actions for which she has publicly apologized, we have received hundreds of angry and threatening emails and phone calls including threats to the Vets Hall building and our community. While we support Ms Griffin’s public apology we cannot in good faith put our patrons, staff, volunteers, or the artist at risk. We wholeheartedly support free speech but in light of this situation, our first priority must be public safety and we feel it is in the best interest of our community of which we serve, to cancel this event. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

Ticket holders will be able to receive a full refund from the box office.