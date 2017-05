Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you love tacos? Of course you do, so join together with other taco lovers for the Sacramento Taco Festival! The event will feature live music and entertainment, pony rides, food trucks and more! In addition, there will be a Chihuahua beauty contest and professional wrestling! Join together with the community and enjoy a day of fun at the Sacramento Taco Festival!

More info:

Sacramento Taco Festival

Saturday, 10:30am-6pm

Del Paso Blvd.

(916) 914-4665

SacTacoFest.com