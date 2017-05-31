Scott Road Closure Signals Huge Step in ‘Folsom Plan Area’ Development

FOLSOM — Starting next week, Scott Road between Highway 50 and White Rock Road in Folsom will be closed for the rest of the year.

The road closure is part of a 3,520-acre development south of Highway 50, known as the “Folsom Plan Area.”

As part of Scott Road closes, Placerville Road in the same area will reopen.

Detours in the area include Placerville Road, Latrobe Road and Prairie City Road.

In 2004 Folsom residence voted for ballot Measure W. This requires the land owner to secure independent water, transportation, and preserve 30 percent of the natural land. Developers wanted to start on the project right away, but efforts were slowed by the recession.

Folsom bought the land and annexed it into the city in 2011.

After 18 months, people will see houses being built. Developers say in the next decade or so, it should have a very similar vibe to midtown Sacramento.