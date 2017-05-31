Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The Mother Lode Highland Games" celebrate Scottish heritage and culture. There will be live music, athletics, dancing, and more! The California State Scottish Heavy Athletics Championships will be held at this year's games! Witness caber tossing and more as the big men go head-to-head. The event will even feature a beard competition! Experience Scottish culture at The Mother Lode Highland Games!

More info:

The Mother Lode Games

June 10th-11th, 9am-5pm

Amador County Fairgrounds, Plymouth

(209) 304-4926

MotherLodeGames.com

Facebook: @MotherLodeHighlandGames