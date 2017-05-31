West Sacramento Man Convicted of Domestic Violence

YOLO COUNTY — A 45-year-old West Sacramento man has been convicted of domestic violence and criminal threats charges.

Dellawar Saidwal and his wife of 17 years have had a long history of domestic violence, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office.

The most recent charges stemmed from two incidents in 2016. Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, the couple had an argument about paperwork they were submitting to the County Housing Authority. Saidwal wanted his wife to lie on the paperwork and she refused. During that argument, Saidwal grabbed her and hit her. She used her arms to block the blows, which resulted in bruising to her arm.

In November, the couple had the same argument they had been having since September. Saidwal spit on his wife and threatened to break every bone in her body if she continued to talk back to him. He also threatened to slit her throat.

Saidwal told his wife that no one could help her, no one would protect her and no one would believe her. A Homeland Security agent convinced the wife to tell police. She wrote a statement to police and an investigation started.

Saidwal will be back in court June 30. He is facing 16 years, 4 months in state prison.

This is not the first time Saidwal has been convicted of domestic violence.

In 2011, they were in an argument that began when the victim was seen wearing nail polish. During the argument, Saidwal hit his wife and ruptured her ear drum.On the way to the hospital, he told her not to tell doctors what happened. Saidwal was convicted in the incident.

Saidwal and his wife are both from Afghanistan and both have family members that still reside their, as well as family members that are intermarried. Saidwal made many threats to his wife, including that if she went to the authorities that he would arrange to have her family members in Afghanistan hurt. He has also threatened to take the couple’s minor children and flee to Afghanistan.