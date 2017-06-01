California Bill Would Punish Firms That Bid on Border Wall

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The California state Senate has approved a measure that would prohibit the state from contracting with companies that bid to build President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

Senators voted 23-16 Thursday to send the bill to the Assembly.

Democratic Sen. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens says the state shouldn’t do business with companies that work on a project he says is harmful to immigrant families and the environment.

Republican Sen. Jeff Stone of Temecula says the bill would “promote political discrimination.” He says the state shouldn’t blacklist companies bidding on a lucrative contract.

Trump’s pledge to build a border wall energized his base and was a centerpiece of his campaign for the presidency. Congress has not approved funding for the project.