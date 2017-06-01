Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jordyn Anderson of the Downtown Sacramento Partnership joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming "Concerts in the Park." Every Friday now through July 21st different local and touring musicians will be featured at Cesar Chavez Plaza. Along with the great music, there will be plenty of food, beer, wine, and more! Alden Knight joined us in studio to show off his cool Concerts in the Park poster that he created using actual leaves from around Sacramento. He will be doing a demonstration of something new at the event. Also, the musical duo "Lost Things" joined us in studio for a live performance. They will be performing for the first time at Concerts in the Park.

More info:

Concerts in the Park

Fridays now through July 21st

5-9pm

Cesar Chavez Plaza

(916) 442-8575

GoDowntownSac.com/CIP