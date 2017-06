TRACY — Emergency crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at Louis A. Bohn Elementary in Tracy Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Fire crews worked to contain a 2-alarm blaze at Bohn Elementary School this morning. Fire is under investigation, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QzQZlrT6F3 — City of Tracy, CA (@cityoftracy) June 1, 2017

The last day of school at Bohn was May 26, but summer office hours for administrative staff began Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.