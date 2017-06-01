Deputies Search for Suspected Lathrop Elementary School Burglar

LATHROP — San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected of breaking into Lathrop Elementary School last Sunday.

Investigators say the man forced his way into a room on the campus that houses computer parts, and several hard drives were taken. Another room that kept copper piping was broken into, but nothing was taken.

A surveillance photo of the man was posted to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact investigators at (209) 468-4400.

Schools in the Manteca Unified School District have let out for summer break.