Summer Fun at The Stanislaus County Fair

Adrenna Alkhas, marketing and communications director of The Stanislaus County Fair, talks about all the great new attractions coming this year. There will be an incredible music lineup with artists LeAnn Rimes, Good Charlotte, Lonestar, and more! All of your favorite fair food, rides, animals, and more will be there as well! In addition, Fox40 will be a proud sponsor of the event. Start summer off right with The Stanislaus County Fair!

More info:

The Stanislaus County Fair

July 14th-23rd

900 N. Broadway, Turlock, CA.

(209) 668-1333

StanCoFair.com