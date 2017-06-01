Summer Uncorked in Roseville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the kitchen with Il Fornaio's Executive Chef Israel Bejar along with Phil Maddux from Lone Buffalo Vineyards Winemaker and Kirt Braun from Crooked Lane Brewery.

Saturday, June 3 at Grand Court, Westfield Galleria at Roseville wine and beer lovers can experience award-winning beverages from dozens of Placer County’s quality wineries and inventive craft breweries at this exclusive event where the Placer County Wine & Ale Trail will be brought to life. Galleria restaurants will provide paired bites for a complete tasting experience.

- wine and beer tasting

- wine and beer-friendly bites

- curated, interactive wine and brew experiences

- connecting one-on-one with local brewers and winemakers

Tickets: $40* per person includes unlimited tasting, bites and educational experiences

Discount code for viewers is FOX40.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncorked-placer-wine-ale-trail-party-tickets-33601581234

