Suspect Arrested in Connection to Death of Elderly Auburn Man

AUBURN — A 77-year-old Auburn man died Thursday after he was allegedly assaulted by a local transient, according to the Auburn Police Department.

A 53-year-old man, identified as Nick Manuel Ricketts, has been arrested in connection to the man’s death.

Just after 2:30 p.m. police were called out to Mikkelsen Drive for reports of a physical altercation. When police arrived, Ricketts had already left the scene. The 77-year-old man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He later died.

Ricketts was located by police near Auburn Ravine Road and Elm Avenue.

He is booked into the Placer County Jail on homicide charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (530) 823-4237.