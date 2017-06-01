Suspect Seriously Injured in Vallejo Officer-Involved Shooting

VALLEJO — A suspect received serious injuries after an officer-involved shooting in Vallejo Wednesday evening.

Kevin DeCarlo sustained multiple gunshot wounds after evading police officers for almost a week.

On May 25, Vallejo officers noticed the 20-year-old driving recklessly but had to terminate the pursuit before catching him. After this incident an arrest warrant was issued for the man.

On May 27, DeCarlo fled in a vehicle when officers spotted him. Officers say he then purposely crashed his car into an officer’s car before escaping on foot.

Wednesday, May 31, officers located DeCarlo at a residence on Ellis Road in Martinez around 9:30 p.m. He, again, attempted to escape by crashing his vehicle into an officer’s vehicle.

Officers who were on foot witnessing the event fired multiple shots at the suspect when they perceived his actions as a deadly threat.

DeCarlo was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A Vallejo police officer with minor injuries was also treated and released from a local hospital.