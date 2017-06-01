The Importance of Food Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Sanchez and Louise Walker of the Yolo Food Bank joined Gary and Lori on the patio to talk about the importance of supporting your local food bank. Louise is also the president and CEO of First Northern Bank and plays a huge role in the financial side of the food bank and helping to make a difference in the community. Right now the existing Yolo Food Bank warehouse is at max capacity and they have started a campaign to raise funds to expand their facility. Help to feed the hungry with the Yolo Food Bank.

More info:

Yolo Food Bank

1244 Fortna Ave, Woodland

(530) 668-0690

YoloFoodBank.org

First Northern Bank

195 North 1st St, Dixon

(707) 678-4422

ThatsMyBank.com

Facebook: First Northern Bank