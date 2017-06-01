Your Weekend, June 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a ton of different way you can spend your weekend.

Orangevale Pow Wow Days

Orangevale Community Park

Thurs. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Fri. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sun. Noon - 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/orangevale-pow-wow-days-2/

4th Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair

Women's Civic Improvement Center

Fri. 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/4th-annual-sacramento-black-book-fair-sbbf/

Sacramento LGBT Community Center presents Sac Pride 2017

Capitol Mall Greens

Sat. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramenot-lgbt-community-center-presents-sac-pride-2017/

The Save Mart Grand Tasting

Cesar Chavez Plaza

Sat. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/grand-tasting-presented-save-mart/

Make It A Night Pick

The Sacramento Outdoor Film Festival

Fremont Park

Sat. 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-outdoor-film-festival/

WHERE TO EAT:

Hot Italian

WHEN TO DRINK:

Karma Brew

