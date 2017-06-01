Your Weekend, June 1

Thanks to Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a ton of different way you can spend your weekend.
Orangevale Pow Wow Days
Orangevale Community Park
Thurs. 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Fri. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sun. Noon - 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/orangevale-pow-wow-days-2/
4th Annual Sacramento Black Book Fair
Women's Civic Improvement Center
Fri. 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/4th-annual-sacramento-black-book-fair-sbbf/
Sacramento LGBT Community Center presents Sac Pride 2017
Capitol Mall Greens
Sat. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramenot-lgbt-community-center-presents-sac-pride-2017/
The Save Mart Grand Tasting
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Sat. 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/grand-tasting-presented-save-mart/
Make It A Night Pick
The Sacramento Outdoor Film Festival
Fremont Park
Sat. 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-outdoor-film-festival/
WHERE TO EAT:
Hot Italian
WHEN TO DRINK:
Karma Brew