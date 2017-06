× Driver Arrested for Suspected DUI After Crashing into Antelope Home

ANTELOPE — A man was arrested for possibly driving under the influence Friday night around 8 p.m. after he drove his vehicle into the side of a home.

The crash happened on Grey Iron Court and Great Valley Drive.

The man was driving a 2006 Ford Freestar with a female passenger.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported.