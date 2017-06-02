Fourth Person Arrested in Davis Picnic Day Fight

DAVIS — A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a Picnic Day brawl that involved two Davis Police officers.

Davis Police say the officers involved were taken to the hospital after the incident. A few days later, three men were arrested. Two of them say the officers, who were in plain clothes and an unmarked vehicle, started the fight.

In the weeks that followed, Davis Police released dash-cam video of the chaotic scene, launched an internal investigation and asked the public for any more video that may exist.

Romeo Lopez, 21, was taken into custody Thursday night. He is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting police and trying to pull someone from police custody.

Lopez declined to speak with FOX40 on camera, but said investigators came to his home around 11 p.m. with guns drawn. He added police asked to search his home but claimed to have forgotten to bring a warrant. Police told Lopez, he says, they would let him go if he gave officers his phone.

Lopez said he gave investigators his phone and he was released a short time later. He said he was given a copy of the warrant, which shows the judge did not authorize a night time search.

“Night time searches are a little less reasonable,” attorney Mark Reichel said. “So a judge has to authorize a night time search.”

Reichel is representing one of the men arrested in connection with the fight, but not Lopez.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to search for more video taken that day.

“It puts an end to the back and forth,” Reichel said. “No one’s credibility is on the line if we have video tape evidence.”

The Yolo County District Attorney’s office would not comment on the case, due to its ongoing nature.

The three others arrested in the case will appear in court Tuesday.