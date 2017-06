Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 54th Annual Pow Wow Days are going on now through Sunday in Orangevale! Join the community for this fun filled event with attractions including a parade, traditional country fair displays, hands-on activities, carnival, delicious food, and much more! Enjoy a day of fun with your family at the 54th Annual Pow Wow Days!

More info:

54th Annual Pow Wow Days

Now-Sunday

Orangevale Community Park

(916) 934-2207

OrangevalePowWowDays.com