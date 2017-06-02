Mercedes-Benz Makes Luxury Affordable

Gary went to Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento to look at some of the gorgeous cars they offer. Franke Roepke, business development mangager, showed Gary the Mercedes C-300, their most popular selling vehicle. The C-300 makes the luxury class affordable with the amazing leasing option of only $299 a month! If you're looking to find affordable luxury, head in to Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento.
More info:
Von Housen Automotive Group/Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento
1810 Howe Ave
(916) 924-8000
VonHousen.com
Facebook: Von Housen Group
Twitter: @VonHousenGroup