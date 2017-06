OROVILLE — Department of Water Resources officials are testing a new siren at the Oroville Dam.

The test was scheduled to happen at noon, and was set to last less than a minute. Future tests will happen the first Friday of every month.

The new siren was installed to replace the old one, which was lost in February.

The DWR stressed that though the siren is loud, there is no need to worry. Its main purpose is to alert workers to an on-site emergency.