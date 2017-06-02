Police: Man Claimed Child Was His Before Old Sacramento Abduction

OLD SACRAMENTO — Witnesses say a man snatched a child Thursday evening in Old Sacramento, claiming the toddler was his.

The grabbing happened around 7 p.m., when there was still plenty of daylight, outside the Firehouse restaurant on 2nd Street.

“He had smacked the woman and she was screaming really loud, and I could hear the smack from across the street,” Crystal Newborn said.

Newborn, a carriage driver in Old Sacramento, witnessed the abduction. She says the attack was so violent that the woman fell off the boardwalk.

The man ran about 50 yards with the child before letting him go, when confronted by bystanders.

“A few other spectators that were kind of on the boardwalk and gentleman riding a bike stopped and started to chase him down as well,” Newborn said. Newborn said she called 911 after the attack.

Police ultimately arrested the man, later identified as 19-year-old Paris Drewmoore. He faces kidnapping and drug charges.