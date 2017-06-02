Regal Cinemas Will Show These Kids’ Movies for $1 This Summer

SACRAMENTO — If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick. During the nine-week film festival, select Regal Cinema theaters will show $1 family-friendly movies.

“The Summer Movie Express is known for delivering top notch moviegoing experiences by showing family-friendly movies at a great value,” Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal Entertainment Group, said. “This summertime tradition is about creating memories for kids and parents as they enjoy these movies together, which is one of the best things we can offer at Regal.”

The movies are shown at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Check the Regal Natomas dates below, and see other theaters by clicking here.

The titles for this year’s Summer Movie Express are:

Week 1 Tue. June 6 to Wed. June 7

Kung Fu Panda 3 (PG)

Ice Age: Collision Course (PG)

Week 2 Tue. June 13 to Wed. June 14

Trolls (PG)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (G)

Week 3 Tue. June 20 to Wed. June 21

Monster Trucks (PG)

Penguins of Madagascar (PG)

Week 4 Tue. June 27 to Wed. June 28

Rio 2 (G)

The Boxtrolls (PG)

Week 5 Tue. July 4 to Wed. July 5

The Secret Life of Pets (PG)

Sing (PG)

Week 6 Tue. July 11 to Wed. July 12

Kubo and the Two Strings (PG)

Ratchet & Clank (PG)

Week 7 Tue. July 18 to Wed. July 19

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (PG)

The Adventures of Tintin (PG)

Week 8 Tue. July 25 to Wed. July 26

Happy Feet 2 (PG)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (PG)

Week 9 Tue. August 1 to Wed. August 2

Storks (PG)

The LEGO Batman Movie (PG)