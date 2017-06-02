Sacramento Police Arrest Woman Involved in Car Ramming Rampage in Natomas

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed an arrest has been made in the recent car ramming rampage in Natomas.

Roslyn Phipps has been arrested for the incident.

Phipps is seen on surveillance video mowing down random cars around 1:30 a.m. on May 20 at the Arco gas station located at Northgate and San Juan in South Natomas.

The ordeal was caught at four different angles. The suspect is seen driving a champagne-colored Land Rover which authorities say was impounded Thursday May 25.

Phipps faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of vandalism.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

38.626658 -121.497029