Shop, Eat, and Give Back with IKEA

Gary took a trip to IKEA in West Sacramento to check in with local marketing specialist Hans Greenawalt. IKEA is known for their uniquely designed home furnishings, but they also offer incredible food as well! They are offering an All You Can Eat Midsummer Buffet on June 16th! IKEA is also helping to give back with their Feeding the Future Campaign. Throughout June they are donating $1 to local Feeding America food banks for every healthy kids meal purchased in any IKEA restaurant. Customers can also add $1 donations at all registers. Enjoy some shopping, amazing food, and give back with IKEA!

More info:

IKEA's Feeding the Future

Entire month of June

IKEA (West Sacramento)

700 IKEA Court, West Sacramento

(916) 371-4532

IKEA.com/WestSac

Twitter: @IKEAWest_Sac

