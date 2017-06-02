Six Displaced by Davis House Fire

DAVIS — An early morning house fire in Davis displaced six people Friday.

According to the Davis Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2 a.m. on Pomona Drive, just north of the Davis Community Gardens.

Six people were able to escape the fire unharmed, but fire officials say a pet cat was killed.

The home was destroyed in the fire but crews were able to keep flames from spreading to other houses.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.

Firefighters say smoke alarms in the home played an important role in everyone getting out safe.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.