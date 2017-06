STOCKTON — After repeated vandalism incidents, Stockton Firefighters Local 456 says its memorial statue will be placed in storage until a new location is ready.

The statue was removed Thursday.

The union says the memorial, first erected in 1998 to honor fallen firefighters Brett Laws and Bryan Golden, was vandalized repeatedly over the last two years.

It will reappear at the Victory Park fire station “sometime in the future,” according to the union.